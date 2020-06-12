Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18701 Covello
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18701 Covello
18701 Covello Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
18701 Covello Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4857326)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18701 Covello have any available units?
18701 Covello doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18701 Covello have?
Some of 18701 Covello's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18701 Covello currently offering any rent specials?
18701 Covello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18701 Covello pet-friendly?
Yes, 18701 Covello is pet friendly.
Does 18701 Covello offer parking?
No, 18701 Covello does not offer parking.
Does 18701 Covello have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18701 Covello does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18701 Covello have a pool?
No, 18701 Covello does not have a pool.
Does 18701 Covello have accessible units?
No, 18701 Covello does not have accessible units.
Does 18701 Covello have units with dishwashers?
No, 18701 Covello does not have units with dishwashers.
