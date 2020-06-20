All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1868 Kelton Ave

1868 Kelton Avenue · (310) 359-3151
Location

1868 Kelton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $6300 · Avail. now

$6,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a fully-furnished 4 bed 3 bath unit in a newly renovated apartment near UCLA and SMC campus. The apartment is in West LA. The neighborhood is quite, safe and clean. Bus station is only 1 minute walks away. UCLA students are able to take bus to campus for 18 mins. Grocery store, bank and restaurants are nearby

The unit is very spacious and way big enough for four people living together. You will love that it has some extra storage space in the kitchen and laundry room.

- Kitchen: dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, dining table and chairs, huge side by side refrigerators
- Living room: Sofa and coffee table
- Bedrooms: walk-in closet with huge mirror, a bed, a desk, a chair and a night stand
- Bathrooms: spacious and luxury
- Security: gate, fence, camera, security door, keypad lock
- Parking: Tandem Parking
- In-unit free laundry

(RLNE5796800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1868 Kelton Ave have any available units?
1868 Kelton Ave has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1868 Kelton Ave have?
Some of 1868 Kelton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1868 Kelton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1868 Kelton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1868 Kelton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1868 Kelton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1868 Kelton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1868 Kelton Ave does offer parking.
Does 1868 Kelton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1868 Kelton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1868 Kelton Ave have a pool?
No, 1868 Kelton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1868 Kelton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1868 Kelton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1868 Kelton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1868 Kelton Ave has units with dishwashers.
