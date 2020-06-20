1868 Kelton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a fully-furnished 4 bed 3 bath unit in a newly renovated apartment near UCLA and SMC campus. The apartment is in West LA. The neighborhood is quite, safe and clean. Bus station is only 1 minute walks away. UCLA students are able to take bus to campus for 18 mins. Grocery store, bank and restaurants are nearby



The unit is very spacious and way big enough for four people living together. You will love that it has some extra storage space in the kitchen and laundry room.



- Kitchen: dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, dining table and chairs, huge side by side refrigerators

- Living room: Sofa and coffee table

- Bedrooms: walk-in closet with huge mirror, a bed, a desk, a chair and a night stand

- Bathrooms: spacious and luxury

- Security: gate, fence, camera, security door, keypad lock

- Parking: Tandem Parking

- In-unit free laundry



