Los Angeles
Find more places like 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue.
Los Angeles, CA
1862 South BENTLEY Avenue
Last updated January 11 2020
1 of 24
1862 South BENTLEY Avenue
1862 South Bentley Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1862 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue have any available units?
1862 South BENTLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue have?
Some of 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1862 South BENTLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1862 South BENTLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
