Los Angeles, CA
1861 W 20th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1861 W 20th St

1861 West 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1861 West 20th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Pico Union

Amenities

Big beautiful two bedroom apartment. Centrally located near downtown Los Angeles , USC campus and 10 fwy. We have a 2 bedroom, 1bath ,kitchen and one nice sized livingroom with plenty of natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 W 20th St have any available units?
1861 W 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1861 W 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
1861 W 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 W 20th St pet-friendly?
No, 1861 W 20th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1861 W 20th St offer parking?
No, 1861 W 20th St does not offer parking.
Does 1861 W 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1861 W 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 W 20th St have a pool?
No, 1861 W 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 1861 W 20th St have accessible units?
No, 1861 W 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 W 20th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1861 W 20th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1861 W 20th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1861 W 20th St does not have units with air conditioning.

