1861 West 20th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007 Pico Union
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Big beautiful two bedroom apartment. Centrally located near downtown Los Angeles , USC campus and 10 fwy. We have a 2 bedroom, 1bath ,kitchen and one nice sized livingroom with plenty of natural light.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1861 W 20th St have any available units?
1861 W 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.