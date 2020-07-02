1860 N Mariposa Ave

Amenities

Los Feliz 2BR Stunner w/Balcony Just Off Franklin! - Property Id: 182144



Contact ED @ 213-640-9404.



Literally on the corner of Franklin and Mariposa, this awesome apartment has just been remodeled and ready for move-in!



Newly remodeled two-bedroom, two-bath

Beautiful flooring throughout

1000 square feet

NO LAUNDRY

Parking (1 space)

Owner pays water

Balcony

Cats OK

Looking for immediate move-ins

A/C unit in living room

Good closet space

Stainless steel stove included

Great sunlight!

New Quartz counter-tops

New cabinetry

Stair entry

One year lease only



Inhabited by an eclectic mix of residents, this east side enclave is a wonderful hodgepodge of historic mansions and charming apartment buildings. This rare hybrid manages to offer both urban charm in the form of local shops, restaurants, and bars, and nature, thanks to the many trails and grassy knolls of Griffith Park.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182144

No Dogs Allowed



