1860 N Mariposa Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1860 N Mariposa Ave

1860 North Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1860 North Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Los Feliz 2BR Stunner w/Balcony Just Off Franklin! - Property Id: 182144

Contact ED @ 213-640-9404.

Literally on the corner of Franklin and Mariposa, this awesome apartment has just been remodeled and ready for move-in!

Newly remodeled two-bedroom, two-bath
Beautiful flooring throughout
1000 square feet
NO LAUNDRY
Parking (1 space)
Owner pays water
Balcony
Cats OK
Looking for immediate move-ins
A/C unit in living room
Good closet space
Stainless steel stove included
Great sunlight!
New Quartz counter-tops
New cabinetry
Stair entry
One year lease only

Inhabited by an eclectic mix of residents, this east side enclave is a wonderful hodgepodge of historic mansions and charming apartment buildings. This rare hybrid manages to offer both urban charm in the form of local shops, restaurants, and bars, and nature, thanks to the many trails and grassy knolls of Griffith Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182144
Property Id 182144

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5374979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

