1860 N Mariposa Ave

Los Feliz 2BR Stunner w/Balcony Just Off Franklin! - Property Id: 182144
Contact ED @ 213-640-9404.
Literally on the corner of Franklin and Mariposa, this awesome apartment has just been remodeled and ready for move-in!
Newly remodeled two-bedroom, two-bath
Beautiful flooring throughout
1000 square feet
NO LAUNDRY
Parking (1 space)
Owner pays water
Balcony
Cats OK
Looking for immediate move-ins
A/C unit in living room
Good closet space
Stainless steel stove included
Great sunlight!
New Quartz counter-tops
New cabinetry
Stair entry
One year lease only
Inhabited by an eclectic mix of residents, this east side enclave is a wonderful hodgepodge of historic mansions and charming apartment buildings. This rare hybrid manages to offer both urban charm in the form of local shops, restaurants, and bars, and nature, thanks to the many trails and grassy knolls of Griffith Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182144
No Dogs Allowed
