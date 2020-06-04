All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858
1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858

1858 Westerly Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1858 Westerly Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning completely renovated 3bed/2.5 bath with original wood flooring throughout, vintage details, airy natural light, & hillside views. All new stackable washer/dryer unit and stainless steel appliances. Located in the highly desirable Silver Lake area offering walk-able distances to Silver Lake Blvd., dog park, recreation center, parks, reservoir, great schools and the best restaurants and bars in LA. All utilities included. Permitted street parking & spacious garage optional for additional fee. An absolute must see in an incredible location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 have any available units?
1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 have?
Some of 1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 currently offering any rent specials?
1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 is pet friendly.
Does 1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 offer parking?
Yes, 1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 offers parking.
Does 1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 have a pool?
No, 1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 does not have a pool.
Does 1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 have accessible units?
No, 1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 does not have accessible units.
Does 1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858 has units with dishwashers.

