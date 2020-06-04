1858 Westerly Terrace - 1858

Amenities

Stunning completely renovated 3bed/2.5 bath with original wood flooring throughout, vintage details, airy natural light, & hillside views. All new stackable washer/dryer unit and stainless steel appliances. Located in the highly desirable Silver Lake area offering walk-able distances to Silver Lake Blvd., dog park, recreation center, parks, reservoir, great schools and the best restaurants and bars in LA. All utilities included. Permitted street parking & spacious garage optional for additional fee. An absolute must see in an incredible location.