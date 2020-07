Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Live/Work Loft in the Arts District. Featuring concrete floors, large industrial windows, stainless appliances and washer and drier in the unit. Great building with roof deck pool, gym, barbecue area, and doorman. One covered parking space included. Steps from restaurants and health food market Urban Radish, Blue Bottle, Zinc, At Mateo and new Soho House. For electric car owners, there are charging stations across the street.