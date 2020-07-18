1855 Industrial St 306

Amenities
Toy Factory design loft - Property Id: 313229
Designed Loft building available In DTLA Arts District!
*1-car Parking Included
*Amenities include a full kitchen, modern bathroom, central air/heat and washer/dryer in unit
*The building has a rooftop pool and lounge, sun terrace, fitness room, secured entrance and gated on-site parking
*Walk to the many restaurants/bars of Little Tokyo and the Arts district
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1855-industrial-st-los-angeles-ca-unit-306/313229
(RLNE5942416)