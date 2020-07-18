All apartments in Los Angeles
1855 Industrial St 306
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1855 Industrial St 306

1855 Industrial Street · (310) 463-1620
Location

1855 Industrial Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Historic Cultural

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 306 · Avail. now

$3,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1595 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Toy Factory design loft - Property Id: 313229

Designed Loft building available In DTLA Arts District!
*1-car Parking Included
*Amenities include a full kitchen, modern bathroom, central air/heat and washer/dryer in unit
*The building has a rooftop pool and lounge, sun terrace, fitness room, secured entrance and gated on-site parking
*Walk to the many restaurants/bars of Little Tokyo and the Arts district
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1855-industrial-st-los-angeles-ca-unit-306/313229
Property Id 313229

(RLNE5942416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 Industrial St 306 have any available units?
1855 Industrial St 306 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1855 Industrial St 306 have?
Some of 1855 Industrial St 306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1855 Industrial St 306 currently offering any rent specials?
1855 Industrial St 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 Industrial St 306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1855 Industrial St 306 is pet friendly.
Does 1855 Industrial St 306 offer parking?
Yes, 1855 Industrial St 306 offers parking.
Does 1855 Industrial St 306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1855 Industrial St 306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 Industrial St 306 have a pool?
Yes, 1855 Industrial St 306 has a pool.
Does 1855 Industrial St 306 have accessible units?
No, 1855 Industrial St 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 Industrial St 306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1855 Industrial St 306 has units with dishwashers.
