1852 Corinth Ave

Amenities
A warm sophisticated building located within walking distance of the Westsides Japantown. Within minutes of Brentwood and Santa Monica and easy access to the 405 freeway.
The kitchen and bathroom feature custom cabinets and granite counter tops.
Amenities: Hardwood floors, Balcony / patio, Gated access/park, On site laundry room.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator.
Parking: 1
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-1-bed-1-bath/2150/
IT490616 - IT49CW2150