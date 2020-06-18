All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1852 Corinth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1852 Corinth Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

1852 Corinth Ave

1852 Corinth Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1852 Corinth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
A warm sophisticated building located within walking distance of the Westsides Japantown. Within minutes of Brentwood and Santa Monica and easy access to the 405 freeway.
The kitchen and bathroom feature custom cabinets and granite counter tops.

Amenities: Hardwood floors, Balcony / patio, Gated access/park, On site laundry room.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator.
Parking: 1
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-1-bed-1-bath/2150/

IT490616 - IT49CW2150

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1852 Corinth Ave have any available units?
1852 Corinth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1852 Corinth Ave have?
Some of 1852 Corinth Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1852 Corinth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1852 Corinth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1852 Corinth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1852 Corinth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1852 Corinth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1852 Corinth Ave does offer parking.
Does 1852 Corinth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1852 Corinth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1852 Corinth Ave have a pool?
No, 1852 Corinth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1852 Corinth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1852 Corinth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1852 Corinth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1852 Corinth Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1852 Corinth Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
La Corona Del Norte
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity