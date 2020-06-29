Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1850 Midvale Ave.
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1850 Midvale Ave.
1850 Midvale Avenue
·
No Longer Available

Location
1850 Midvale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Listing Agent to Accompany
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1850 Midvale Ave. have any available units?
1850 Midvale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1850 Midvale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Midvale Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Midvale Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1850 Midvale Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1850 Midvale Ave. offer parking?
No, 1850 Midvale Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1850 Midvale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 Midvale Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Midvale Ave. have a pool?
No, 1850 Midvale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1850 Midvale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1850 Midvale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Midvale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 Midvale Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 Midvale Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 Midvale Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
