Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue

1848 South Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1848 South Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1848 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

