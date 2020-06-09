1847 North CURSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

The Red Harper House, Josef Van der Kar, Architect. Mid-century modern in West Hollywood foothills across from Wattles Park. Nestled on a quiet street with no canyon access/traffic, the home has a one-of-a-kind sighting with magnificent views of the expansive gardens of Wattles Manor and Park. Step onto your private terrace every morning with your coffee and iPad and gaze out across the trees and gardens. Can be delivered furnished, unfurnished or partially furnished. Available March 15, 2019.