Home
Los Angeles, CA
1846 LEIGHTON Avenue
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:19 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1846 LEIGHTON Avenue
1846 Leighton Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1846 Leighton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress North
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated unit in great location.Large kitchen, formal dining room, inside laundry. Has a shared backyard. Near all major transportation, universities, DTLA, and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1846 LEIGHTON Avenue have any available units?
1846 LEIGHTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1846 LEIGHTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1846 LEIGHTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 LEIGHTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1846 LEIGHTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1846 LEIGHTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1846 LEIGHTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1846 LEIGHTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1846 LEIGHTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 LEIGHTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1846 LEIGHTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1846 LEIGHTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1846 LEIGHTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 LEIGHTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1846 LEIGHTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1846 LEIGHTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1846 LEIGHTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
