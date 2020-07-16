Rent Calculator
1845 KELTON Avenue
1845 KELTON Avenue
1845 Kelton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1845 Kelton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***ONE (1) MONTH FREE RENT*** - CLASSIC LOWER UNIT OF A SPANISH DUPLEX - LIVING-ROOM WITH FIREPLACE - WOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT - UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - 2 BED-ROOMS & 2 BATHS - MASTER HAS BATH ATTACHED - FORMAL DINING AND BREAKFAST ROOM - 2 CAR PARKING - VERY QUIET STREET
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1845 KELTON Avenue have any available units?
1845 KELTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1845 KELTON Avenue have?
Some of 1845 KELTON Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1845 KELTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1845 KELTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 KELTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1845 KELTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1845 KELTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1845 KELTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1845 KELTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 KELTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 KELTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1845 KELTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1845 KELTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1845 KELTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 KELTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1845 KELTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
