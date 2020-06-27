All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1844 LEIGHTON Avenue
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:07 AM

1844 LEIGHTON Avenue

1844 Leighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1844 Leighton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress North

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated unit in great location.Large kitchen, formal dining room, inside laundry. Has a shared backyard. Near all major transportation, universities, DTLA, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue have any available units?
1844 LEIGHTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1844 LEIGHTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1844 LEIGHTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College