Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1843 N Normandie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1843 N Normandie
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1843 N Normandie
1843 N Normandie Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1843 N Normandie Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Apartment Ready to Move In! One Bedroom One Bath, Hardwood floors throughout, updated bathroom, granite counter tops. Centrally located Hollywood and Feliz.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1843 N Normandie have any available units?
1843 N Normandie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1843 N Normandie have?
Some of 1843 N Normandie's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1843 N Normandie currently offering any rent specials?
1843 N Normandie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 N Normandie pet-friendly?
No, 1843 N Normandie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1843 N Normandie offer parking?
No, 1843 N Normandie does not offer parking.
Does 1843 N Normandie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 N Normandie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 N Normandie have a pool?
No, 1843 N Normandie does not have a pool.
Does 1843 N Normandie have accessible units?
No, 1843 N Normandie does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 N Normandie have units with dishwashers?
No, 1843 N Normandie does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College