1843 N Normandie
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

1843 N Normandie

1843 N Normandie Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1843 N Normandie Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Apartment Ready to Move In! One Bedroom One Bath, Hardwood floors throughout, updated bathroom, granite counter tops. Centrally located Hollywood and Feliz.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 N Normandie have any available units?
1843 N Normandie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1843 N Normandie have?
Some of 1843 N Normandie's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1843 N Normandie currently offering any rent specials?
1843 N Normandie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 N Normandie pet-friendly?
No, 1843 N Normandie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1843 N Normandie offer parking?
No, 1843 N Normandie does not offer parking.
Does 1843 N Normandie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 N Normandie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 N Normandie have a pool?
No, 1843 N Normandie does not have a pool.
Does 1843 N Normandie have accessible units?
No, 1843 N Normandie does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 N Normandie have units with dishwashers?
No, 1843 N Normandie does not have units with dishwashers.
