All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18408 Hatteras St Unit #20
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18408 Hatteras St Unit #20

18408 W Hatteras St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18408 W Hatteras St, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3595589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 have any available units?
18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 currently offering any rent specials?
18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 pet-friendly?
No, 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 offer parking?
No, 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 does not offer parking.
Does 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 have a pool?
No, 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 does not have a pool.
Does 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 have accessible units?
No, 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College