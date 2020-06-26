Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
18408 Hatteras St Unit #20
18408 Hatteras St
·
No Longer Available
Location
18408 Hatteras St, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3595589)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 have any available units?
18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 currently offering any rent specials?
18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 pet-friendly?
No, 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 offer parking?
No, 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 does not offer parking.
Does 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 have a pool?
No, 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 does not have a pool.
Does 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 have accessible units?
No, 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18408 Hatteras St Unit #20 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
