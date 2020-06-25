Rent Calculator
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:38 PM
1 of 4
18404 Vincennes Street - 2
18404 Vincennes Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
18404 Vincennes Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Everything New! Large Studio apartment with poolside patio. Directly across from CSUN
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 have any available units?
18404 Vincennes Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 have?
Some of 18404 Vincennes Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
18404 Vincennes Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 have a pool?
Yes, 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 has a pool.
Does 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
