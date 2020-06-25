All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18404 Vincennes Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18404 Vincennes Street - 2
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:38 PM

18404 Vincennes Street - 2

18404 Vincennes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18404 Vincennes Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Everything New! Large Studio apartment with poolside patio. Directly across from CSUN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 have any available units?
18404 Vincennes Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 have?
Some of 18404 Vincennes Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
18404 Vincennes Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 have a pool?
Yes, 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 has a pool.
Does 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18404 Vincennes Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College