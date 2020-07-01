1840 Pomeroy Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21c1aad0ac ---- Newly Renovated One Bedroom Near USC Medical Center. Come fall in love with this newly renovated lovely one bedroom one bath! Space features new hardwood floors, generous bedroom and closet, and a spacious open feel. Enjoy a bright kitchen, appliances included and custom cabinetry. The bathroom has been completely redone and has a lovely grey/white color scheme! You\'ll love the original built-ins! Convenient to USC Medical Campus, and DTLA, the 5 and 10 Freeways. Call or text (424) 400-7010 to schedule a viewing. Key Features: Newly Renovated New appliances Laundry on site Parking Lease Terms: One Year Lease