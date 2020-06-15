1839 W 35th Street

Amenities

carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

This spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom unit is conveniently located in Central Los Angeles Area.



This unit (Identical Duplex) features an open concept with a modern kitchen that is connected to a spacious living room featuring laminate flooring all throughout the house.



The master bedroom suite, ensures you have a private space where they can enjoy. It features great closet space and a private full bathroom.



Tons of street parking and carport for 2 cars.

This duplex has a 6000 sq ft lot with enough backyard to entertain.



Perfect for anyone that is looking to be in a prime location, this home is ideally positioned to enjoy Downtown Los Angeles, Marina del Rey, Venice beach, and LAX airport.



Owner will cover the water bill. Tenants will pay the rest of their utilities.



Available this weekend. Act NOW this coveted duplex will not be available for long!!

For more information reach out to Cesar (323) 428-3436 or email us at ( cesarvqz@gmail.com )