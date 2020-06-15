All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1839 W 35th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1839 W 35th Street
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:15 PM

1839 W 35th Street

1839 W 35th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1839 W 35th St, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom unit is conveniently located in Central Los Angeles Area.

This unit (Identical Duplex) features an open concept with a modern kitchen that is connected to a spacious living room featuring laminate flooring all throughout the house.

The master bedroom suite, ensures you have a private space where they can enjoy. It features great closet space and a private full bathroom.

Tons of street parking and carport for 2 cars.
This duplex has a 6000 sq ft lot with enough backyard to entertain.

Perfect for anyone that is looking to be in a prime location, this home is ideally positioned to enjoy Downtown Los Angeles, Marina del Rey, Venice beach, and LAX airport.

Owner will cover the water bill. Tenants will pay the rest of their utilities.

Available this weekend. Act NOW this coveted duplex will not be available for long!!
For more information reach out to Cesar (323) 428-3436 or email us at ( cesarvqz@gmail.com )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 W 35th Street have any available units?
1839 W 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1839 W 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1839 W 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 W 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1839 W 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1839 W 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1839 W 35th Street offers parking.
Does 1839 W 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 W 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 W 35th Street have a pool?
No, 1839 W 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1839 W 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 1839 W 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 W 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1839 W 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1839 W 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1839 W 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College