Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18356 Collins Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
18356 Collins Street
18356 W Collins St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
18356 W Collins St, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
No, write-offs or a bankruptcy applicant, please. Submit an application with a credit report.
Listing agent is part owner of the subject property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18356 Collins Street have any available units?
18356 Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 18356 Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
18356 Collins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18356 Collins Street pet-friendly?
No, 18356 Collins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 18356 Collins Street offer parking?
No, 18356 Collins Street does not offer parking.
Does 18356 Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18356 Collins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18356 Collins Street have a pool?
No, 18356 Collins Street does not have a pool.
Does 18356 Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 18356 Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18356 Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18356 Collins Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18356 Collins Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18356 Collins Street does not have units with air conditioning.
