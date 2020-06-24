All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1833 N Normandie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1833 N Normandie Avenue
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

1833 N Normandie Avenue

1833 N Normandie Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1833 N Normandie Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Studio Apartment with 1 bathroom recently remodel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have any available units?
1833 N Normandie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1833 N Normandie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1833 N Normandie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 N Normandie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1833 N Normandie Avenue offers parking.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have a pool?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College