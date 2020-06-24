Rent Calculator
1833 N Normandie Avenue
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM
1 of 7
1833 N Normandie Avenue
1833 N Normandie Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1833 N Normandie Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Studio Apartment with 1 bathroom recently remodel.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have any available units?
1833 N Normandie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1833 N Normandie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1833 N Normandie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 N Normandie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1833 N Normandie Avenue offers parking.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have a pool?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
