All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18320 Sage Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18320 Sage Lane
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

18320 Sage Lane

18320 W Sage Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18320 W Sage Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
TURN KEY, READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN, COULD BE LEASED FURNISHED. ALSO FOR SALE AT $1,495,000! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, COMPLETED 2018! BELOW BUILDER'S COST!
Call Jim Pascucci today at 818-653-2691.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18320 Sage Lane have any available units?
18320 Sage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18320 Sage Lane have?
Some of 18320 Sage Lane's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18320 Sage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18320 Sage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18320 Sage Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18320 Sage Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18320 Sage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18320 Sage Lane offers parking.
Does 18320 Sage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18320 Sage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18320 Sage Lane have a pool?
No, 18320 Sage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18320 Sage Lane have accessible units?
No, 18320 Sage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18320 Sage Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18320 Sage Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College