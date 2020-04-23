Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18320 Sage Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18320 Sage Lane
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18320 Sage Lane
18320 W Sage Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
18320 W Sage Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
parking
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
TURN KEY, READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN, COULD BE LEASED FURNISHED. ALSO FOR SALE AT $1,495,000! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, COMPLETED 2018! BELOW BUILDER'S COST!
Call Jim Pascucci today at 818-653-2691.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18320 Sage Lane have any available units?
18320 Sage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18320 Sage Lane have?
Some of 18320 Sage Lane's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18320 Sage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18320 Sage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18320 Sage Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18320 Sage Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 18320 Sage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18320 Sage Lane offers parking.
Does 18320 Sage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18320 Sage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18320 Sage Lane have a pool?
No, 18320 Sage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18320 Sage Lane have accessible units?
No, 18320 Sage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18320 Sage Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18320 Sage Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College