18315 Columbus Cir
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:35 AM

18315 Columbus Cir

18315 Columbus Cir · No Longer Available
Location

18315 Columbus Cir, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 4,300 +. Sq-Ft 2 Story Home is located inside a newly developed private gated community in the City of Tarzana. Warm Modern touches throughout the home include 5 Bedrooms,5 Bathrooms, Spacious Family Rooms & a Two Car Garage; Hardwood/Tile Floors throughout w/ Carpeted Bedrooms, 2 Fireplaces. Gourmet Kitchen Features include a Stainless Steel Refrigerator, dishwasher, double oven, Microwave & Pantry. Separated Master bedroom suite with balcony includes a fireplace, spacious walk in closet, Vanity,tub, dual sinks & shower; The separated 4 Formal bedrooms include their own bathrooms on each floor. Backyard is accessible from family/dining areas for entertaining and much more; Home is conveniently located to the 101, Ventura Blvd shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18315 Columbus Cir have any available units?
18315 Columbus Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18315 Columbus Cir have?
Some of 18315 Columbus Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18315 Columbus Cir currently offering any rent specials?
18315 Columbus Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18315 Columbus Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 18315 Columbus Cir is pet friendly.
Does 18315 Columbus Cir offer parking?
Yes, 18315 Columbus Cir offers parking.
Does 18315 Columbus Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18315 Columbus Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18315 Columbus Cir have a pool?
No, 18315 Columbus Cir does not have a pool.
Does 18315 Columbus Cir have accessible units?
No, 18315 Columbus Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 18315 Columbus Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18315 Columbus Cir has units with dishwashers.

