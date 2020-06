Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



5-Unit Boutique Complex situated in the heart of West LA. Amazing location adjacent to Rancho Park and Westwood. Close to all major commuter freeways (405/10).