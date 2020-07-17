All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
18307 Burbank Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18307 Burbank Boulevard
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

18307 Burbank Boulevard

18307 Burbank Boulevard · (818) 708-0484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18307 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$1,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Stylish Top Floor Corner Unit in main rear building close to elevator yet not facing pool/spa area. Elevator Very light & bright. No one walking on your head :-] Modern kitchen w/tile counters & bathroom with walk-in tiled shower & tile flooring. Balcony w/northwest tree-top views. Wood laminate flooring in dining area & living room, carpet in the bedroom. Freshly painted, A/C serviced. Gated complex/gated parking. 2-side-by-side parking spaces. Clubhouse available to rent for parties. Common area has Pool, Sauna, 2 spas, laundry room on each floor and meandering greenbelts. Close, but not too close to Ventura Boulevard, Metro Orange Line, restaurants and shopping. Pets under 15 lbs may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
18307 Burbank Boulevard has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 18307 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18307 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18307 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18307 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 18307 Burbank Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 18307 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18307 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 18307 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18307 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18307 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridgeSherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College