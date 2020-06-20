18307 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool hot tub sauna

Stylish Top Floor Corner Unit in main rear building close to elevator yet not facing pool/spa area. Elevator Very light & bright. No one walking on your head :-] Modern kitchen w/tile counters & bathroom with walk-in tiled shower & tile flooring. Balcony w/northwest tree-top views. Wood laminate flooring in dining area & living room, carpet in the bedroom. Freshly painted, A/C serviced. Gated complex/gated parking. 2-side-by-side parking spaces. Clubhouse available to rent for parties. Common area has Pool, Sauna, 2 spas, laundry room on each floor and meandering greenbelts. Close, but not too close to Ventura Boulevard, Metro Orange Line, restaurants and shopping. Pets under 15 lbs may be considered.