Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

18307 Burbank Boulevard

18307 Burbank Boulevard · (818) 708-0484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18307 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Stylish Top Floor Corner Unit in main rear building close to elevator yet not facing pool/spa area. Elevator Very light & bright. No one walking on your head :-] Modern kitchen w/tile counters & bathroom with walk-in tiled shower & tile flooring. Balcony w/northwest tree-top views. Wood laminate flooring in dining area & living room, carpet in the bedroom. Freshly painted, A/C serviced. Gated complex/gated parking. 2-side-by-side parking spaces. Clubhouse available to rent for parties. Common area has Pool, Sauna, 2 spas, laundry room on each floor and meandering greenbelts. Close, but not too close to Ventura Boulevard, Metro Orange Line, restaurants and shopping. Pets under 15 lbs may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
18307 Burbank Boulevard has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 18307 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18307 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18307 Burbank Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18307 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 18307 Burbank Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 18307 Burbank Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18307 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 18307 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18307 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18307 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
