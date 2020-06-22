Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
Los Angeles, CA
18281 Karen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
18281 Karen Drive
18281 Karen Drive
No Longer Available
Location
18281 Karen Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Fabulous Sunset & Golf Views! One story, New kitchen, New flooring, New interior and exterior paint, Great floor plan, very private, Ready for occupancy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18281 Karen Drive have any available units?
18281 Karen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 18281 Karen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18281 Karen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18281 Karen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18281 Karen Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 18281 Karen Drive offer parking?
No, 18281 Karen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18281 Karen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18281 Karen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18281 Karen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18281 Karen Drive has a pool.
Does 18281 Karen Drive have accessible units?
No, 18281 Karen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18281 Karen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18281 Karen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18281 Karen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18281 Karen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
