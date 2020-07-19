Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1825 West 74th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1825 West 74th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1825 West 74th Street
1825 West 74th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1825 West 74th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Newly Developed single family dwelling 3 bedroom 2 bath 980sq ft accessory rear dwelling unit located on quiet street near the new Inglweood Stadium. Off Street Parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1825 West 74th Street have any available units?
1825 West 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1825 West 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1825 West 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 West 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1825 West 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1825 West 74th Street offer parking?
No, 1825 West 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1825 West 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 West 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 West 74th Street have a pool?
No, 1825 West 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1825 West 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 1825 West 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 West 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 West 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 West 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 West 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bonita Terrace
6900 Bonita Terrace
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College