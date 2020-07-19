All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1825 West 74th Street

1825 West 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1825 West 74th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Newly Developed single family dwelling 3 bedroom 2 bath 980sq ft accessory rear dwelling unit located on quiet street near the new Inglweood Stadium. Off Street Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 West 74th Street have any available units?
1825 West 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1825 West 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1825 West 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 West 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1825 West 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1825 West 74th Street offer parking?
No, 1825 West 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1825 West 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 West 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 West 74th Street have a pool?
No, 1825 West 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1825 West 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 1825 West 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 West 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 West 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 West 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 West 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
