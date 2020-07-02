All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1825 Glendon Avenue

1825 Glendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1825 Glendon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2BR. - 2 BA. in Westwood If youre looking for a ton of space (1350 sq.ft.) in a quiet 6 - unit building away from the drama of a large occupancy complex....look no further!!!!
Bedrooms are over sized with great closets, has an open concept living and dinning area with wet bar, fireplace and sliding doors to a lengthy balcony. Kitchen equipped with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, very ample counter space and eating area suitable for a table and 4 chairs, next to a full sized window.
2 side by side parking spaces in gated subterranean garage with laundry facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Glendon Avenue have any available units?
1825 Glendon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 Glendon Avenue have?
Some of 1825 Glendon Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Glendon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Glendon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Glendon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1825 Glendon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1825 Glendon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Glendon Avenue offers parking.
Does 1825 Glendon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Glendon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Glendon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1825 Glendon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Glendon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1825 Glendon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Glendon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Glendon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

