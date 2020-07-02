1825 Glendon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 2BR. - 2 BA. in Westwood If youre looking for a ton of space (1350 sq.ft.) in a quiet 6 - unit building away from the drama of a large occupancy complex....look no further!!!!

Bedrooms are over sized with great closets, has an open concept living and dinning area with wet bar, fireplace and sliding doors to a lengthy balcony. Kitchen equipped with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, very ample counter space and eating area suitable for a table and 4 chairs, next to a full sized window.

2 side by side parking spaces in gated subterranean garage with laundry facilities.