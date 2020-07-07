Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
18240 Oxnard Street
18240 W Oxnard St
No Longer Available
Location
18240 W Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 3; Square footage: 1750; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $3100.00; IMRID12479
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18240 Oxnard Street have any available units?
18240 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18240 Oxnard Street have?
Some of 18240 Oxnard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18240 Oxnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
18240 Oxnard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18240 Oxnard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18240 Oxnard Street is pet friendly.
Does 18240 Oxnard Street offer parking?
Yes, 18240 Oxnard Street offers parking.
Does 18240 Oxnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18240 Oxnard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18240 Oxnard Street have a pool?
Yes, 18240 Oxnard Street has a pool.
Does 18240 Oxnard Street have accessible units?
No, 18240 Oxnard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18240 Oxnard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18240 Oxnard Street has units with dishwashers.
