Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1819 West 41st Place
Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:24 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1819 West 41st Place
1819 W 41st Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1819 W 41st Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central
Amenities
garbage disposal
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
Newly built house
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1819 West 41st Place have any available units?
1819 West 41st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1819 West 41st Place have?
Some of 1819 West 41st Place's amenities include garbage disposal, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1819 West 41st Place currently offering any rent specials?
1819 West 41st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 West 41st Place pet-friendly?
No, 1819 West 41st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1819 West 41st Place offer parking?
No, 1819 West 41st Place does not offer parking.
Does 1819 West 41st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 West 41st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 West 41st Place have a pool?
No, 1819 West 41st Place does not have a pool.
Does 1819 West 41st Place have accessible units?
No, 1819 West 41st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 West 41st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 West 41st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
