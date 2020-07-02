All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1819 West 41st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1819 West 41st Place
Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:24 AM

1819 West 41st Place

1819 W 41st Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1819 W 41st Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

garbage disposal
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
Newly built house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 West 41st Place have any available units?
1819 West 41st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 West 41st Place have?
Some of 1819 West 41st Place's amenities include garbage disposal, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 West 41st Place currently offering any rent specials?
1819 West 41st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 West 41st Place pet-friendly?
No, 1819 West 41st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1819 West 41st Place offer parking?
No, 1819 West 41st Place does not offer parking.
Does 1819 West 41st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 West 41st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 West 41st Place have a pool?
No, 1819 West 41st Place does not have a pool.
Does 1819 West 41st Place have accessible units?
No, 1819 West 41st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 West 41st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 West 41st Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College