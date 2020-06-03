All apartments in Los Angeles
1817 Corinth 3

1817 Corinth Avenue · (323) 360-7174
Location

1817 Corinth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
SPACIOUS WEST LA 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 219588

Hello,
Now available; Two bedroom with One bathroom in West LA located in intercom access, well kept building. Apartment home features; Over sized kitchen with space for dining table. Includes: refrigerator, gas stove with ample cabinetry and counter space. Large living room features: big, bright, picture window. Evenly sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and double door closets. Up to date bathroom with full shower. Additional storage in hallway. Great value!
Washer and Dryer on Premise. Owner Pays for Water and Trash. One car parking.

Near 405, Sawtelle District, Santa Monica. Walk to restaurants, movies, farmers market and much more!

$2,650 security deposit
Cat Ok with Additional Deposit

Fair Housing Compliant
Professionally Managed

For viewing appointments please call Life Knyper @ 323.360.7174
-Thank You!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1817-corinth-los-angeles-ca-unit-3/219588
Property Id 219588

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5948193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Corinth 3 have any available units?
1817 Corinth 3 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 Corinth 3 have?
Some of 1817 Corinth 3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Corinth 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Corinth 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Corinth 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 Corinth 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1817 Corinth 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Corinth 3 offers parking.
Does 1817 Corinth 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 Corinth 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Corinth 3 have a pool?
No, 1817 Corinth 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Corinth 3 have accessible units?
No, 1817 Corinth 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Corinth 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 Corinth 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
