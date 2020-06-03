1817 Corinth 3

Amenities
SPACIOUS WEST LA 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 219588
Now available; Two bedroom with One bathroom in West LA located in intercom access, well kept building. Apartment home features; Over sized kitchen with space for dining table. Includes: refrigerator, gas stove with ample cabinetry and counter space. Large living room features: big, bright, picture window. Evenly sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and double door closets. Up to date bathroom with full shower. Additional storage in hallway. Great value!
Washer and Dryer on Premise. Owner Pays for Water and Trash. One car parking.
Near 405, Sawtelle District, Santa Monica. Walk to restaurants, movies, farmers market and much more!
$2,650 security deposit
Cat Ok with Additional Deposit
Fair Housing Compliant
Professionally Managed
For viewing appointments please call Life Knyper @ 323.360.7174
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1817-corinth-los-angeles-ca-unit-3/219588
Property Id 219588
No Dogs Allowed
