1815 Rodney Dr - 1815

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Looking for a move-in ready, completely renovated, 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom two level home for rent? Located in a desirable location within walking distance of all the shops and restaurants on Vermont and Hillhurst Ave in Los Feliz Village., great schools and various freeways. This is a duplex and first floor house is for rent. This spacious unit features new counter tops in the kitchen, fresh paint throughout, laminate wood flooring, porcelain tiles in the kitchen and bathroom, new fixtures and ceiling fans, plenty of closet space, fenced yard, and BBQ area!! Hurry this home won't last! - See more at: https://www.westsiderentals.com/listingdetail/1366756/los-feliz/amazing-location-in-the-heart-of-hollywood-/#sthash.j4L9kGNC.dpuf