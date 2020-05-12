All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:00 AM

1815 Rodney Dr - 1815

1815 Rodney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Rodney Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Looking for a move-in ready, completely renovated, 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom two level home for rent? Located in a desirable location within walking distance of all the shops and restaurants on Vermont and Hillhurst Ave in Los Feliz Village., great schools and various freeways. This is a duplex and first floor house is for rent. This spacious unit features new counter tops in the kitchen, fresh paint throughout, laminate wood flooring, porcelain tiles in the kitchen and bathroom, new fixtures and ceiling fans, plenty of closet space, fenced yard, and BBQ area!! Hurry this home won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 have any available units?
1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 have?
Some of 1815 Rodney Dr - 1815's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 offer parking?
No, 1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 have a pool?
No, 1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 have accessible units?
No, 1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Rodney Dr - 1815 does not have units with dishwashers.
