18142 Lull St.

Reseda 3+2 w/pool, fireplace, wood floors, central air + more! (18142 Lull) - Single-story Reseda home, AVAILABLE NOW! Features include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/almost 1200 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; kitchen w/stove + double ovens included; central heat + air; ceramic tile + hardwood floors thru-out; washer + dryer hook-ups; backyard w/pool + covered patio featuring built-in BBQ; gardener + pool service included; 2 car garage w/auto opener; pets considered w/owners approval + addtnl deposit. For more information, or to view this property, please call our office at 818-998-0597.



