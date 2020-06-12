All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18142 Lull St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18142 Lull St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18142 Lull St.

18142 Lull Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18142 Lull Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Reseda 3+2 w/pool, fireplace, wood floors, central air + more! (18142 Lull) - Single-story Reseda home, AVAILABLE NOW! Features include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/almost 1200 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; kitchen w/stove + double ovens included; central heat + air; ceramic tile + hardwood floors thru-out; washer + dryer hook-ups; backyard w/pool + covered patio featuring built-in BBQ; gardener + pool service included; 2 car garage w/auto opener; pets considered w/owners approval + addtnl deposit. For more information, or to view this property, please call our office at 818-998-0597.

(RLNE4658672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18142 Lull St. have any available units?
18142 Lull St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18142 Lull St. have?
Some of 18142 Lull St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18142 Lull St. currently offering any rent specials?
18142 Lull St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18142 Lull St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18142 Lull St. is pet friendly.
Does 18142 Lull St. offer parking?
Yes, 18142 Lull St. offers parking.
Does 18142 Lull St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18142 Lull St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18142 Lull St. have a pool?
Yes, 18142 Lull St. has a pool.
Does 18142 Lull St. have accessible units?
No, 18142 Lull St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18142 Lull St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18142 Lull St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College