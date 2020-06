Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Completely remodeled unit in great location, Leimert Park~Crenshaw District~USC. Near all major transportation, universities, DTLA, beaches and more. Brand new, floor to ceiling and charming, decorative, Batchelder fireplace with built~ins throughout. All new cabinetry, quartz countertops, laundry hook ups inside. Lease includes 1 carport parking space with room for storage and a spacious shared back yard.