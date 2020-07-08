All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

18135 BURBANK

18135 Burbank Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

18135 Burbank Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18135 BURBANK have any available units?
18135 BURBANK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 18135 BURBANK currently offering any rent specials?
18135 BURBANK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18135 BURBANK pet-friendly?
No, 18135 BURBANK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18135 BURBANK offer parking?
Yes, 18135 BURBANK offers parking.
Does 18135 BURBANK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18135 BURBANK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18135 BURBANK have a pool?
No, 18135 BURBANK does not have a pool.
Does 18135 BURBANK have accessible units?
No, 18135 BURBANK does not have accessible units.
Does 18135 BURBANK have units with dishwashers?
No, 18135 BURBANK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18135 BURBANK have units with air conditioning?
No, 18135 BURBANK does not have units with air conditioning.

