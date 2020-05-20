All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:40 AM

1811 Ivar Avenue

1811 Ivar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Ivar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

parking
elevator
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
$2,200.00 / month
AVAILABLE 6/22/2020
1 Bed 1 Bath
1 BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT!!!

This is a 1Bedroom Apartment in a hidden on a quiet street, and only one block away from Hollywood Walk of Fame. This beautiful studio is created with sincerity, hospitality, and positive energy. You will be the beauty of nature. We are here to welcome you and help you relax well. Space is assured with all the functionality as well as the right energy for you to experience joy, peace, and happiness! Let's not wait for another chance to experience life.

Our cozy place is full of a character home. You're gonna love it. It is a rare find at the very center of Hollywood.

An amazing view over the Hollywood lights at night can for sure offer you a sense of specialty and let you feel the glory only Hollywood can offer. Whether you are on vacation with family and friends or on a business trip with colleagues, this house could surely meet your accommodation needs by being so spacious, so well equipped and so centrally located!

Lease Terms
$2,200.00 security deposit

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1811-ivar-ave-los-angeles-ca-90028-unit-unit12/134a44fd-8842-4e25-aef4-46a8464d2f96

(RLNE5886948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Ivar Avenue have any available units?
1811 Ivar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 Ivar Avenue have?
Some of 1811 Ivar Avenue's amenities include parking, elevator, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Ivar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Ivar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Ivar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1811 Ivar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1811 Ivar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Ivar Avenue offers parking.
Does 1811 Ivar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Ivar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Ivar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1811 Ivar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Ivar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1811 Ivar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Ivar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Ivar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

