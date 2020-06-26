All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 20 2019 at 6:33 PM

1810 S Figueroa St

1810 S Figueroa St · No Longer Available
Location

1810 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
At Zeus we design move-in ready homes and fully manage them ourselves, therefore guaranteeing you responsive customer care and a great overall experience. Get in touch to discuss what makes us different or book this home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 S Figueroa St have any available units?
1810 S Figueroa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1810 S Figueroa St currently offering any rent specials?
1810 S Figueroa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 S Figueroa St pet-friendly?
No, 1810 S Figueroa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1810 S Figueroa St offer parking?
No, 1810 S Figueroa St does not offer parking.
Does 1810 S Figueroa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 S Figueroa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 S Figueroa St have a pool?
No, 1810 S Figueroa St does not have a pool.
Does 1810 S Figueroa St have accessible units?
No, 1810 S Figueroa St does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 S Figueroa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 S Figueroa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 S Figueroa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 S Figueroa St does not have units with air conditioning.
