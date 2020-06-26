1808 S. Figueroa Street

Amenities
1 Bed, 1 Bath
643 Sq. Ft. approx.
Deposit: $1,100
Parking: 1-Space
Description:
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Castellana II Apartments is a quiet building, located in the heart of Californias renowned Torrance School District! This building offers lush landscaping, heated pool, jacuzzi, rec room, weight room, gated carport parking, on site laundry facilities, microwaves, large closets, and BBQ areas. We are conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, and fine dining.
Paid Utilities:
Water included Trash included Cable TV
Appliances:
Dishwasher Electric Stove Microwave
Amenities:
Laundry Facilities Pool Heated Pool Jacuzzi Recreation room Gym
BBQ Balcony/Patio