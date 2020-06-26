All apartments in Los Angeles
1808 S. Figueroa Street

1808 S Figueroa St · No Longer Available
Location

1808 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
1 Bed, 1 Bath
643 Sq. Ft. approx.

Deposit: $1,100

Parking: 1-Space

Description:

SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Castellana II Apartments is a quiet building, located in the heart of Californias renowned Torrance School District! This building offers lush landscaping, heated pool, jacuzzi, rec room, weight room, gated carport parking, on site laundry facilities, microwaves, large closets, and BBQ areas. We are conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, and fine dining.
Paid Utilities:
Water included Trash included Cable TV
Appliances:
Dishwasher Electric Stove Microwave
Amenities:
Laundry Facilities Pool Heated Pool Jacuzzi Recreation room Gym
BBQ Balcony/Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 S. Figueroa Street have any available units?
1808 S. Figueroa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 S. Figueroa Street have?
Some of 1808 S. Figueroa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 S. Figueroa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1808 S. Figueroa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 S. Figueroa Street pet-friendly?
No, 1808 S. Figueroa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1808 S. Figueroa Street offer parking?
Yes, 1808 S. Figueroa Street offers parking.
Does 1808 S. Figueroa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 S. Figueroa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 S. Figueroa Street have a pool?
Yes, 1808 S. Figueroa Street has a pool.
Does 1808 S. Figueroa Street have accessible units?
No, 1808 S. Figueroa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 S. Figueroa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 S. Figueroa Street has units with dishwashers.
