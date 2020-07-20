Spacious one bedroom in Brentwoods Golden Triangle with gated parking, fireplace, step-down lving room, huge walk-in closet, luxury carpeting, air conditioning, nice kitchen area with appliances. Walk to Wilshire shops and eateries.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1808 S. Figueroa Street have any available units?
1808 S. Figueroa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.