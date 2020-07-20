All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1808 S. Figueroa Street
Last updated June 5 2019 at 8:43 AM

1808 S. Figueroa Street

1808 S Figueroa St · No Longer Available
Location

1808 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90044

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious one bedroom in Brentwoods Golden Triangle with gated parking, fireplace, step-down lving room, huge walk-in closet, luxury carpeting, air conditioning, nice kitchen area with appliances. Walk to Wilshire shops and eateries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 S. Figueroa Street have any available units?
1808 S. Figueroa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 S. Figueroa Street have?
Some of 1808 S. Figueroa Street's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 S. Figueroa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1808 S. Figueroa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 S. Figueroa Street pet-friendly?
No, 1808 S. Figueroa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1808 S. Figueroa Street offer parking?
Yes, 1808 S. Figueroa Street offers parking.
Does 1808 S. Figueroa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 S. Figueroa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 S. Figueroa Street have a pool?
No, 1808 S. Figueroa Street does not have a pool.
Does 1808 S. Figueroa Street have accessible units?
No, 1808 S. Figueroa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 S. Figueroa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 S. Figueroa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
