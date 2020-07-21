Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1808 MANNING Avenue
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1808 MANNING Avenue
1808 S Manning Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1808 S Manning Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Complete renovation. New marble countertops, wood floors, white custom cabinetry throughout, fireplace, washer dryer and Two secured parking spaces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1808 MANNING Avenue have any available units?
1808 MANNING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1808 MANNING Avenue have?
Some of 1808 MANNING Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1808 MANNING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1808 MANNING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 MANNING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1808 MANNING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1808 MANNING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1808 MANNING Avenue offers parking.
Does 1808 MANNING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 MANNING Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 MANNING Avenue have a pool?
No, 1808 MANNING Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1808 MANNING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1808 MANNING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 MANNING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 MANNING Avenue has units with dishwashers.
