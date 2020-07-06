Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18036 Erwin St
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:31 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18036 Erwin St
18036 Erwin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
18036 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury new brand one bedroom house.It has 2 air conditioner, Landry and dryer inside , every things in the house are new brand In nice neighbor and close to 101 and 405 and balboa Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18036 Erwin St have any available units?
18036 Erwin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 18036 Erwin St currently offering any rent specials?
18036 Erwin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18036 Erwin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18036 Erwin St is pet friendly.
Does 18036 Erwin St offer parking?
No, 18036 Erwin St does not offer parking.
Does 18036 Erwin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18036 Erwin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18036 Erwin St have a pool?
No, 18036 Erwin St does not have a pool.
Does 18036 Erwin St have accessible units?
No, 18036 Erwin St does not have accessible units.
Does 18036 Erwin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18036 Erwin St has units with dishwashers.
Does 18036 Erwin St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18036 Erwin St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
