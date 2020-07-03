Rent Calculator
1801 South Orange Drive
Location
1801 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1801 South Orange Drive have any available units?
1801 South Orange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1801 South Orange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1801 South Orange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 South Orange Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1801 South Orange Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1801 South Orange Drive offer parking?
No, 1801 South Orange Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1801 South Orange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 South Orange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 South Orange Drive have a pool?
No, 1801 South Orange Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1801 South Orange Drive have accessible units?
No, 1801 South Orange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 South Orange Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 South Orange Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 South Orange Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 South Orange Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
