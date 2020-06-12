All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1800 Vallecito Drive

1800 Vallecito Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Vallecito Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1800 Vallecito Drive Available 03/15/19 Amazing Remodeled House In San Pedro with Great View and Nice Backyard! - This house is nettled on top of a hill in beautiful San Pedro! Take a look at the amazing scenery from your front lawn or drive down to the beach in a couple minutes. There are 3 large bedrooms with 2 full, amazing remodeled restrooms that feature granite counter-tops and glass showers. One bedroom has a sliding glass door looking into the green backyard and the master bedroom has a kings restroom attached! Large laundry room that goes to the backyard also! Bring all your own appliances besides the built in stove/oven and dishwasher. Living room features a very cool fireplace and open dining room floor plan that looks out front through a large picture window. 2 car garage included. Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Renters insurance required!

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1959
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher
Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate Flooring, Tile
Yard: Front and Back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE2176019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

