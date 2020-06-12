Amenities

1800 Vallecito Drive Available 03/15/19 Amazing Remodeled House In San Pedro with Great View and Nice Backyard! - This house is nettled on top of a hill in beautiful San Pedro! Take a look at the amazing scenery from your front lawn or drive down to the beach in a couple minutes. There are 3 large bedrooms with 2 full, amazing remodeled restrooms that feature granite counter-tops and glass showers. One bedroom has a sliding glass door looking into the green backyard and the master bedroom has a kings restroom attached! Large laundry room that goes to the backyard also! Bring all your own appliances besides the built in stove/oven and dishwasher. Living room features a very cool fireplace and open dining room floor plan that looks out front through a large picture window. 2 car garage included. Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Renters insurance required!



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single Family Home

Year Built: 1959

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher

Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage

Flooring: Laminate Flooring, Tile

Yard: Front and Back

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee

Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



