17914 West Magnolia Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

134 Available 12/25/19 Welcome home to this completely renovated first-floor condo in a quite and mostly owner-occupied community. This large 2b2b condo has it all. Beautiful gated community offers paradise living within walking distance to schools, restaurants, bars and shopping. Within the community there are swimming pool and spa. Completely renovated unit with new modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and in unit washer and dryer. This suite offers recessed lighting throughout, custom paint, crown and base molding, and hardwood floors. New window treatments, white wooden window shutters. Master suite has double sinks, private bathroom and walk in closet. 2 parking spots in a secured garage. Pets friendly.



We are the owners of the house and will move to another city. We wish you will love this wonderful place too!



The condo features:



New hardwood floors + tile in the bathroom

cabinets and built-in appliances

new appliances

recessed lights throughout

large master suite with 2 sinks

lots of storage and closet



Serious inquiries only, credit check required



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/17914-w-magnolia-blvd-encino-ca-91316-usa-unit-134/30823413-df4e-402f-a3bb-1a712ac313d1



(RLNE5267904)