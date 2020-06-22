Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17840 Tarzana Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17840 Tarzana Street
17840 W Tarzana St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
17840 W Tarzana St, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
For showings, please text Jeff at 310-880-4000. Showings preferred Mon, Wed, Fri or weekends, by appointment only with 24 hours notice.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17840 Tarzana Street have any available units?
17840 Tarzana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17840 Tarzana Street have?
Some of 17840 Tarzana Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17840 Tarzana Street currently offering any rent specials?
17840 Tarzana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17840 Tarzana Street pet-friendly?
No, 17840 Tarzana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17840 Tarzana Street offer parking?
Yes, 17840 Tarzana Street offers parking.
Does 17840 Tarzana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17840 Tarzana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17840 Tarzana Street have a pool?
Yes, 17840 Tarzana Street has a pool.
Does 17840 Tarzana Street have accessible units?
No, 17840 Tarzana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17840 Tarzana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17840 Tarzana Street has units with dishwashers.
