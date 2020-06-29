Rent Calculator
17837 CANTARA Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:20 PM
1 of 1
17837 CANTARA Street
17837 Cantara Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
17837 Cantara Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Renovated
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17837 CANTARA Street have any available units?
17837 CANTARA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 17837 CANTARA Street currently offering any rent specials?
17837 CANTARA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17837 CANTARA Street pet-friendly?
No, 17837 CANTARA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17837 CANTARA Street offer parking?
Yes, 17837 CANTARA Street offers parking.
Does 17837 CANTARA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17837 CANTARA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17837 CANTARA Street have a pool?
No, 17837 CANTARA Street does not have a pool.
Does 17837 CANTARA Street have accessible units?
No, 17837 CANTARA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17837 CANTARA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17837 CANTARA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17837 CANTARA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17837 CANTARA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
