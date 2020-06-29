17772 CALLE DE PALERMO

Amenities
Large home in gated Country Estates at the end of a private cut-de-sac. Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Kitchen includes granite countertops, viking stove and sub-zero fridge. Two bedrooms downstairs including private maid quarters and a family/game room. Master bedroom upstairs overlooks grassy yard with pool, spa and private paddle tennis court. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs with a library/hangout area. Quiet mountain setting. Potential 7th bedroom if needed. Call listing agent 2