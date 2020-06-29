17772 CALLE DE PALERMO

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Large home in gated Country Estates at the end of a private cut-de-sac. Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Kitchen includes granite countertops, viking stove and sub-zero fridge. Two bedrooms downstairs including private maid quarters and a family/game room. Master bedroom upstairs overlooks grassy yard with pool, spa and private paddle tennis court. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs with a library/hangout area. Quiet mountain setting. Potential 7th bedroom if needed. Call listing agent 2