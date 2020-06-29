All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17772 CALLE DE PALERMO
Last updated January 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

17772 CALLE DE PALERMO

17772 Calle De Palermo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17772 Calle De Palermo, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Large home in gated Country Estates at the end of a private cut-de-sac. Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Kitchen includes granite countertops, viking stove and sub-zero fridge. Two bedrooms downstairs including private maid quarters and a family/game room. Master bedroom upstairs overlooks grassy yard with pool, spa and private paddle tennis court. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs with a library/hangout area. Quiet mountain setting. Potential 7th bedroom if needed. Call listing agent 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO have any available units?
17772 CALLE DE PALERMO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO have?
Some of 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO currently offering any rent specials?
17772 CALLE DE PALERMO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO pet-friendly?
No, 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO offer parking?
Yes, 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO offers parking.
Does 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO have a pool?
Yes, 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO has a pool.
Does 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO have accessible units?
No, 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO does not have accessible units.
Does 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17772 CALLE DE PALERMO has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College